The Brief More than 12" of rain has fallen in parts of Central Florida, leading to flooded streets and homes in Brevard County. Share your photos, videos with FOX 35: Use the embed tool below to upload your photos and videos. We may use them online, on social, and/or on TV.



Some homes, streets, and neighborhoods in Central Florida, particularly along Florida's Atlantic coastline, have started to flood after several inches of rain fell over the last 48 hours, with more rain expected Thursday, and over the next couple of days.

More than 12" of rain has fallen in parts of Brevard County over the last 48 hours. Some areas are forecast to potentially received as much as 20" of rain total by the weekend.

Flood watches, warnings issued in Central Florida

Local perspective:

Much of Central Florida is under a flood watch, while some areas along the coastline are under flood advisories or warnings. Click here for the latest weather alerts.

Photos: Flooded roads, neighborhoods in Central Florida

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