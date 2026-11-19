The Brief Central Florida faces historic flooding, with more than 100 people rescued in Brevard County and neighborhoods inundated across multiple counties. Another 8 to 16 inches of rain could hit Brevard County Friday, increasing the risk of widespread flooding and further evacuations. Roads have washed away, schools are closed and officials are urging residents to avoid flooded areas as dangerous conditions persist.



Central Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rain as widespread flooding continues to force residents from their homes, prompt water rescues and damage roads across the region.

More than 100 people have been rescued in Brevard County as floodwaters inundate neighborhoods. Emergency crews have deployed airboats and high-water vehicles to reach residents stranded by rising water.

The flooding has also affected animals. Two weeks ago, dozens of horses, chickens and goats were trapped by rising floodwaters, prompting community members to organize rescue efforts.

In Palm Bay, Port Malabar Boulevard washed away again Thursday, just three days after reopening following a $2 million reconstruction project. Meanwhile, neighborhoods in Volusia County remain underwater, with some streets resembling rivers and residents navigating waist-deep water.

Forecasters warn that the flooding threat could continue for at least another 36 hours, with another significant round of rain expected Friday. Schools in Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties have canceled classes and extracurricular activities for Friday.

Additional rainfall could worsen flooding

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FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren said the highest reported rainfall total was approximately 21 inches over the previous two days in Melbourne Beach.

The greatest concern is another round of heavy rain expected to move into Central Florida.

Through late Thursday evening and into early Saturday morning, Brevard County could receive an additional 8 to 16 inches of rain, including areas north toward Titusville.

The additional rainfall, combined with the substantial amounts already recorded, could create an extreme flood risk.

Other projected rainfall totals for Friday include:

4 to 8 inches: From New Smyrna Beach into eastern Orange and Osceola counties.

2 to 4 inches: Around Orlando and Sanford.

0 to 2 inches: Around Palm Coast and areas farther north and west.

Total rainfall projections for the entire weather event, including rain already recorded, and additional precipitation expected Friday, range from 16 to 35 inches in parts of the region.

Most of Brevard County could see the highest totals. Areas west of Orlando and toward Palm Coast could receive 4 to 8 inches, while the Villages, Ocala and Gainesville could receive up to 4 inches.

Rockledge neighborhoods inundated

Local perspective:

Floodwaters continued to inundate neighborhoods across Brevard County as rescue crews used airboats and high-water vehicles to reach residents trapped inside their homes.

The flooding has affected many of the same areas that were underwater during a similar storm event two weeks ago. In Rockledge, residents faced submerged roadways, rising water levels and the threat of additional rainfall.

On Pineland Drive, portions of the roadway were underwater, prompting officials to barricade one side of the street. A handmade sign warning drivers about water depths exceeding 2 feet was posted along the road.

The resident who made the sign, Shawn, said he wanted to protect motorists and nearby homes.

"We had cars just flying up and down the road, and it would put a wave in people's houses, especially the ones in the lower area," he said.

He said the sign was also intended to prevent drivers from becoming stranded when their vehicles stalled in floodwaters.

Shawn said several neighbors, particularly those living farther south, were already dealing with water inside their homes. Some had flooding in their garages and potentially their living rooms.

A longtime Brevard County resident, he said the current flooding was different from the hurricanes and tropical storms he had experienced over the years. He described a prolonged rainfall event, with heavy rain continuing for 48 to 72 hours and more expected through Friday and Saturday.

Shawn, a former law enforcement officer, urged residents to stay off flooded roads and avoid unnecessary travel.

He said people driving around to sightsee can create additional challenges for first responders, diverting emergency personnel from rescue operations to assist stranded motorists.

"One of the things that always hampers first responders is people going out sightseeing, driving around, getting stuck," he said.

He encouraged residents to follow instructions from local officials, remain indoors and call 911 if they need emergency assistance.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office continued conducting rescues throughout the area, deploying specialized vehicles and airboats to reach people surrounded by floodwaters.

Officials warned that conditions could deteriorate as additional rain moves into the region.

Port Malabar Blvd. washes away again

A road in Palm Bay that reopened just three days earlier after extensive flood damage washed away again Thursday, leaving residents frustrated as communities across Central Florida continued to deal with rising water and damaged infrastructure.

Port Malabar Boulevard reopened Monday following a two-week reconstruction project that cost approximately $2 million. By Thursday morning, floodwaters had washed out the road again, forcing another closure.

Jim, a property owner whose home sits alongside the damaged roadway, spoke with FOX 35 News.

"It's heartbreaking," Jim said.

He described the disruption of losing access to the road again while dealing with another round of flooding and property damage.

Jim said floodwaters from the previous event reached his pool, covered part of his porch and entered his home, forcing him to remove and replace flooring. He had also been preparing to rebuild a damaged fence when the latest flooding occurred.

Despite the frustration, Jim said residents were trying to make the best of the situation.

"That's life. You just got to take what gets thrown at you and deal with it," he said.

Jim questioned whether drainage infrastructure in the area had received sufficient maintenance. He said he had rarely seen crews dredging the waterway and believed more frequent maintenance could help prevent future damage.

He also called for a bridge to replace the roadway crossing, arguing that it would allow water to flow more freely and potentially reduce flooding.

The renewed damage raised questions about the effectiveness of the recent repairs. Jim questioned the decision to celebrate the reopening while residents were still struggling to recover from the initial flooding.

"I think the people in this neighborhood and everywhere else around here would rather have help, you know, to get their lives back," he said.

City crews were working to assess the damage and stabilize Port Malabar Boulevard for a second time in two weeks. Officials were expected to determine what repairs and infrastructure improvements may be necessary.

The closure is expected to remain in place for an extended period. Drivers were urged to avoid the area, as some motorists continued attempting to use the road after seeing Monday's reopening.

Jim said the closure would create an inconvenience for some residents, although his own commute would change very little. He said a bridge was needed to help prevent similar damage in the future.

Flooded Satellite Beach braces for more rain

Residents in Satellite Beach are dealing with significant flooding after heavy rain inundated neighborhoods, flooded homes and damaged vehicles, with more rainfall expected.

Water on Ocean Boulevard reached above knee level earlier in the day, forcing residents to navigate flooded streets. Although water levels temporarily receded during a break in the rain, renewed showers have raised concerns about additional flooding overnight and Friday.

Residents said the flooding was worse than an event two weeks earlier, leaving some fearful of what another round of rain could bring.

Jonathan, a longtime Satellite Beach resident, said his car, which he purchased about a year ago, was flooded. Water also entered the back room, carport and washroom of his home.

He said the water rose rapidly within an hour, turning the street into what appeared to be two rivers meeting.

Jonathan said he had lived in the area for 33 years and had never experienced flooding this severe. He recalled flooding in 2008 and two weeks ago but said neither event caused water to enter his home or vehicles.

The cleanup could take several days, with plans to remove damaged belongings, clear debris and repair flooded areas.

Jonathan said the situation was particularly difficult because residents had little time to prepare compared with a named storm.

Shelter for displaced Brevard residents

The American Red Cross has opened a shelter in Melbourne for residents displaced by the flooding. Four people, along with a dog and a cat, were staying at the shelter at the time of our report.

The shelter is available to anyone needing assistance, regardless of whether they live in Melbourne.

Some residents had to be transported by boat to escape their flooded homes and reach the shelter.

Although water levels have temporarily dropped in some areas, additional flooding is possible as more rain moves into Central Florida.

Daytona Beach declares emergency

Rising floodwaters inundated neighborhoods across Volusia County, prompting Daytona Beach officials to declare a state of emergency as water levels climbed overnight and throughout Thursday.

In one Port Orange neighborhood, floodwaters reached nearly waist-deep levels. In Daytona Beach, water near Ruby Street rose to nearly knee-deep, with some areas experiencing even higher levels.

The emergency declaration allows city officials to expedite the distribution of resources and reduce administrative delays in providing assistance to the hardest-hit neighborhoods.

Residents described the flooding as unusually severe, even in areas accustomed to rising water during hurricane season.

One resident, identified as James, said his home had flooded during previous storms, including Hurricane Milton. During that storm, water reached approximately 5 inches inside his house.

James said he believes drainage problems are contributing to recurring flooding in the neighborhood. He pointed to a nearby golf course and a water collection system near a park that he said has struggled to handle the volume of runoff.

According to James, water overflows the collection area, crosses Bellevue Avenue and continues through the neighborhood.

Flooded roadways have made travel difficult or impossible in several areas, complicating access for residents and emergency responders.

City officials were working to direct resources to neighborhoods experiencing the most severe flooding as additional rainfall threatened to worsen conditions.

Edgewater residents turn to sandbags

Heavy rain continued to flood neighborhoods across Volusia County, prompting residents to seek sandbags and community volunteers to deliver supplies as water levels continued rising.

At Rotary Park in Edgewater, officials brought in additional sand to meet demand as residents lined up to fill sandbags. Volunteers had distributed hundreds of bags to help protect homes from rising floodwaters.

Tyler, a local pastor who has been volunteering since about 10 a.m., said he and other community members have also delivered generators and medical equipment to residents in need.

He said water levels rose significantly throughout the day. When he began making deliveries, floodwaters were around his truck's tires. By the afternoon, the water had reached nearly the bumper.

Tyler said some residents who initially prepared to prevent flooding were now dealing with rising water and taking steps to limit damage.

He also urged residents to stay off flooded roads to reduce risks and avoid putting additional strain on emergency responders.

Tyler, who was born and raised in Edgewater, said the community has faced similar flooding events in recent years, including after Hurricane Ian and another event last year. He warned that the current flooding could surpass last year's if the rain continues.

Despite the worsening conditions, he said residents and local officials were working together to identify needs and deliver assistance.

Sandbag operations at Rotary Park will continue until the available sand runs out.

Port Orange residents help neighbors salvage belongings

Floodwaters reached knee- to waist-deep levels along Dame Street in Port Orange, forcing residents to scramble to protect their homes and belongings as heavy rain continued across Volusia County.

Water rose to the doors of parked vehicles, leaving much of the street submerged. Some residents were seen paddleboarding along the flooded roadway.

One resident, Dylan, received help from a friend and about 15 neighbors who gathered to move his pickup truck and Harley-Davidson motorcycle out of rising water. The group also worked to remove food from his refrigerator to prevent an estimated $1,000 in losses.

Dylan's friend said he was helping because Dylan had always been willing to help others. Dylan was away on a cruise and unable to return because of the flooding.

The flooding damaged the home, leaving about a foot of water in the garage and approximately 4 inches inside the house.

The homeowner is expected to stay in a hotel while crews remove damaged drywall and address potential mold. The home had previously undergone repairs following an earlier flood.

The volunteer said about 15 neighbors came together without being asked to help move vehicles and salvage belongings.

He added that while his own neighborhood remained dry, nearby low-lying communities were experiencing significant flooding.

By the evening, water covered the entire stretch of Dame Street, with depths varying from knee to waist level.

St. Johns River flooding could persist

Flooding along the St. Johns River continues to threaten neighborhoods in Seminole County, with emergency officials warning that high water could persist through December.

Conditions had deteriorated significantly in just 24 hours, with roads that had previously been passable now submerged.

Seminole County Emergency Management officials warned that flooding could continue throughout December as residents wait for water levels to recede.

One resident, Stevie, who recently moved into the neighborhood, said this was his first experience with flooding in the area. He described a dramatic increase in water levels over the previous two to three weeks.

"When I came through the streets, the water was maybe halfway up my wheels, but now it's getting basically over my hood of the four-wheeler," he said.

Stevie estimated that water in his backyard had risen nearly to the top of his vehicle's snorkel. He said floodwaters had advanced approximately 20 feet closer to his home since the previous night.

He had constructed a barrier about 3 feet high to keep water away from his property but feared it would be overtopped as water levels continued to rise.

"It's already looking like it's going to go over tonight," he said.

Emergency officials urge residents to evacuate

Seminole County Emergency Management officials urged residents in low-lying areas to evacuate if possible, warning that flooded roads could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching people who need assistance.

Officials also said State Road 46 could be closed if conditions worsen. Any closure would be coordinated with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The flooding has created dangerous conditions for pedestrians as well. During the live report, a man appeared to lose his footing while walking through deep floodwater. Clevenger said the dark, muddy water made it difficult to distinguish the roadway from a nearby drainage ditch, where the water was significantly deeper.

Residents have also been moving vehicles to higher ground to protect them from rising water.

St. Johns River expected to remain a concern

The St. Johns River had already reached major flood stage at the time of the broadcast, with additional rises possible as more rainfall drains into area lakes and waterways.

The prolonged flooding could leave some residents displaced for weeks or even months, depending on how quickly water levels recede.

Clevenger also reported on another property in the Lake Harney area, where a homeowner whose house was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian was living in a camper while rebuilding.

The homeowner had constructed a sandbag barrier around the camper but said rising water threatened to overwhelm it.

More road closures expected as additional rain approaches

What's next:

Flooding also affected major roadways in Orange County.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras showed water covering portions of State Road 528 near Wedgefield, forcing the closure of some ramps and lanes along the interstate.

Transportation officials and emergency crews continued monitoring Central Florida roadways as another round of rain threatened to worsen existing flooding during the evening commute.

Scattered showers were expected to diminish around Daytona Beach Thursday evening. However, forecasters said another round of rain could begin shortly before sunrise Friday and continue throughout the day as additional moisture moves inland from the Atlantic Ocean.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is also monitoring the development of a coastal low-pressure system that could produce tropical storm-like conditions along Florida's East Coast.

With another significant round of rain approaching, residents and officials face continued uncertainty over when floodwaters will recede, when damaged roads will reopen and how long recovery efforts will take.

For many communities, the latest flooding has compounded damage from previous storms, leaving homeowners and local officials confronting difficult questions about drainage, infrastructure and long-term flood protection.