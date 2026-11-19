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The Brief A St. Cloud pastor, Michael Chandler, 41, and his wife, Melanie Chandler, 43, were arrested following a child sexual abuse investigation. Police allege he repeatedly abused a child, while his wife knew about the abuse and failed to protect the victim. The pastor faces sexual battery charges, and his wife faces child neglect charges; the investigation remains ongoing.



A Florida pastor and his wife were arrested Thursday following an investigation into allegations that he repeatedly sexually battered a child and that she knew about the abuse but failed to protect the victim, police said.

Michael Chandler, 41, pastor of Grace Pointe Church in St. Cloud, and his wife, Melanie Chandler, 43, were taken into custody after an investigation began Sunday, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

Detectives said they received information that Michael Chandler had sexually battered the victim on multiple occasions. Investigators later determined that his wife was aware of the alleged abuse and failed to protect the child.

Michael Chandler faces a charge of sexual battery by a custodian on a victim ages 12 to 18. Melanie Chandler faces a charge of child neglect without great bodily harm.

Police chief praises victim for coming forward

What they're saying:

Police Chief Douglas Goerke described the allegations as serious and praised the victim for reporting the abuse.

"The allegations in this case are heinous and disgusting, and it was incredibly brave of the victim to come forward," Goerke said.

He said the department would continue investigating cases involving the safety of children and work to hold those responsible accountable through the judicial system.

Investigation remains active

What's next:

The couple's children have been placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 407-891-6700.