Search underway for man believed to have fallen off boat in Lake Weir

Authorities in Marion County are searching for a man who may have fallen off a boat in Lake Weir. The lake is located about 45 miles northwest of Orlando and 15 miles southeast of Ocala.

A marine unit and dive team with the Marion County Sheriff's Office were searching the waters just before sunset on Tuesday. Deputies said it was reported that a man fell overboard at around 2:30 p.m. There were three children also on the boat at the time. They were not hurt. Crews tell FOX 35 News that they will be searching late into the night. Deputies are looking for any witnesses who may have seen what happened and can provide additional details.

The identity of the man who is said to have fallen off the boat was not immediately released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.