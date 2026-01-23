Search underway for dog that fled after owner struck by car in Daytona Beach Shores

The Brief A Daytona Beach Shores woman is asking for help in finding her son’s emotional support dog. The dog got loose and ran away after his owner was hit by a car while crossing the street on Tuesday. It’s unknown if the dog is injured, it still has its harness on with the leash attached.



A search is underway in Volusia County for a missing dog that ran away after he and his owner were struck by a car earlier this week in Daytona Beach Shores, family members said.

Rocky, a 3-year-old cattle dog mix, has been missing since Tuesday, January 20. That’s when Vivian Rivera said her son, Frank, took the dog for its nightly walk.

'Rocky' on the run

The backstory:

Frank and Rocky were almost home at their Daytona Beach Shores condominium, when they were hit while crossing S. Atlantic Avenue near Bellemead Drive. Rivera said her son and Rocky were in the crosswalk at the time.

"He pressed the buttons and waited and tried to cross the street and unfortunately got hit," Rivera said. "He’s stable; he’s alive – he’s got a couple injuries."

It’s unknown if Rocky sustained any injuries, but he was definitely scared by the ordeal.

"I’m sure he’s scared to death," Rivera said. "I think he’s in ‘flight’ mode right now… he could just be hiding, but we don’t know."

Rocky wasn’t wearing his collar, and he wasn’t microchipped, but he is wearing a harness with the leash still attached.

"He’s so loving and kind and smart – he is a very, very smart dog," Rivera said. "He’s family… Rocky is family."

Frank's injuries

Frank had to be rushed to the hospital. Rivera said he has already undergone one surgery.

Rivera said they hope to get him home from the hospital in the next few days, but his homecoming won’t be as sweet if Rocky isn’t there to welcome him.

"He is an emotional support dog, and we really need to get him home," Rivera said. "We’re just very concerned that if we don’t find Rocky, there could be some issues there, but it’s going to be okay… he’s going to be alright. We’re going to get through this – with the community coming together, hopefully we can find him."

Community support

Social media have been flooded with posts about Rocky, as family, friends and strangers attempt to reunite Rocky and Frank.

"It’s overwhelming to me how the community has come together," Rivera said. "So many people are reaching out."

According to Rivera, someone has offered to rent a billboard in the area in hopes of getting more eyes on the missing dog.

What you can do:

If you spot Rocky, Rivera advises not to yell at him or chase him – as it might scare him even more. She said take a photo and note the location. You can call animal services, or Rivera at (720) 229-9464.