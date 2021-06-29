Search for suspect in Seminole County shooting that left man with injured leg

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Orange Blvd. and Dunbar Ave. in Seminole County.

Deputies said a man suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg just before 3 p.m. Detectives said the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.

This shooting happened less than 24 hours after authorities said a driver was shot in the head before crashing into gas pumps at a Circle K at 2500 French Ave. in Sanford. Officials said it appeared two vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred around 1:40 a.m. The victim, identified as Cedrick Williams, 19, died from his injuries.

There is no indication that the two shootings are connected, authorities said. Suspects in both cases remain at large.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)