Search for missing Osceola County woman leads investigators to Wekiwa Springs State Park

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Deputies said Paola Miranda-Rosa was last seen on Friday, Dec. 17.

Her mother told investigators that she last saw her daughter while visiting a relative in the Semoran Boulevard area.

Deputies said the investigation led to the Wekiwa Springs State Park and remains active and ongoing.

Deputies said they are working with the Orange County Sheriff's Office and using drones, canoes, scuba divers, bloodhounds and K-9s to search miles of land and waterways that could have been accessible to Miranda-Rosa.

Officials said the search of the park began on Tuesday evening.

At this time, and through information collected so far, investigators said foul play is not suspected.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it continues to search for the 31-year-old and asks for the public's help to find her.

Officials said she could be with her black 2011 Chevrolet HHR with Florida license plate QGI-D23.

Anyone with information is asked to call at 407-348-2222 or dial 911.