Search continues for pickup truck involved in deadly hit-and-run

The search continues for a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Orange County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the truck was making a left turn when it hit another car carrying three people. The car left the road and hit a tree.

They said that all three people were taken to the hospital, where one of them later died.

No one in the car was wearing seat belts, troopers added.

