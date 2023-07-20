Search continues for man accused of attacking woman on Seminole Wekiva Trail

The search continues for a man accused of attacking a woman on Seminole Wekiva Trail.

Officials released the 911 call of the woman who made the claim Monday night. She said she was able to scare the suspect off, but he hopped on a bike and left the area.

"I chased him as far as I could. And I almost caught him," she said on the call.

She described the attacker as a Hispanic male between the ages of 16 and 20. He was last seen wearing a backward, black baseball cap.

"His hair type was curly, longish but doesn’t quite hit his shoulders," she added.

The hair color of the suspect is listed as black.

FOX 35 News spoke with residents who frequent the trail, including a woman who wishes to remain anonymous. She said she walks her dog on the path daily.

"I’ve lived [near] the trail for about five years, and I have not heard of anything like that. It's surprising to me," she said. "I didn’t expect this in this area."

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. In the meantime, residents can expect increased deputy presence in the area.