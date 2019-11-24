Search continues for man accused of abducting, attacking woman

Police in DeLand are still looking for a man accused of abducting, then attacking a woman.

The 31-year-old victim told police that she was forced into a black Mustang and driven to a secluded area. She says she was then sexually assaulted.

The incident happened in the area of Parsons and Beresford Avenue on Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a tall slender man with black hair and a scruffy beard. He is also said to have a heavy Latin accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department.