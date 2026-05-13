Seagrass rebounds in Indian River Lagoon, signaling environmental recovery

The Brief Seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon has surged, growing by about 72% over the past two years. Scientists say the expansion—covering roughly 13,000 football fields—is happening naturally and the grass is getting denser. Improving water quality is helping the lagoon recover, with more cleanup efforts underway.



Seagrass is rebounding along Florida’s Space Coast.

Researchers report a sharp increase in coverage across the Indian River Lagoon over the past two years.

What they're saying:

Scientists say the growth is widespread and occurring naturally.

"The increase we’re seeing is about 13,000 football fields," said Lauren Hall, an environmental scientist with the St. Johns River Water Management District.

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Researchers say the recovery is not only expanding in size but also in density.

"We are seeing a natural recovery in our seagrass beds," Hall said, adding, "we’ve also seen an increase within those beds in density of seagrass."

The district reports a significant jump in recent monitoring data. "We’ve seen a 72% increase our seagrass extent since 2023," Hall said.

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The lagoon’s ecosystem had declined after severe algae blooms in 2011, but improving water quality is helping seagrass return.

"When the right conditions return to the Indian river lagoon, the seagrass can come back on its own and it gives us a whole lot of hope for the future for seagrasses," Hall said.

Officials say efforts are ongoing to reduce harmful nutrients and remove muck from the water, including upcoming projects near the Eau Gallie Causeway.