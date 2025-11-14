School employee arrested for alleged romantic relationship with Sumter County teen student, deputies say

The Brief A Sumter County school employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The woman, Madelyn Mead, no longer works at the school, Sumter County schools said. Mead was denied bond.



A school employee at a Sumter County middle high school is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

What we know:

Madelyn Mead, 26, was arrested on Nov. 13 after officials say she had a romantic relationship with a 16-year-old student at Wildwood Middle High School.

Mead has been employed by Sumter County Schools since 2019. She is no longer an employee at Sumter County schools.

School officials notified a school resource officer who started the investigation.

When Sumter County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation, Mead was immediately removed from the school by the Sumter County School Board, the sheriff's office said. The Citrus County Sheriff's Office took Mead into custody.

Mead was denied bond.

Sumter County Schools responds

In a statement, Sumter County Schools said student safety is and will always remain the top priority.

"If anyone chooses to harm or take advantage of a child, we will address it immediately and work directly with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to ensure they are held fully accountable and never placed in a position to work with students again," the district said in a statement.