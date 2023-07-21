Sarasota nurse's assistant sexually molested people living at assisted living facilities, police say

article

A certified nurse’s assistant sexually molested numerous victims at assisted living facilities who were unable to report the crimes, according to Sarasota police.

Police say they began investigating Marco Tulio Avila Romero for lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly and disabled persons on June 30.

Authorities say that Romero worked at several assisted living facilities within the City of Sarasota and Sarasota County.

According to investigators, Romero targeted victims who were not able to disclose that they were being molested.

Police arrested and charged Romero on July 18 for lewd and lascivious molestation. Detectives say there may be more victims that have not been able to get help.

The Sarasota Police Department is asking anyone who can assist in gathering information related to the case to reach out by calling Detective Cox at 941-263-6075 or leaving an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.