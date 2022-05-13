Sanford woman claims $1 million from playing $50 Florida Lottery scratch-off game
SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford woman played a $50 lottery scratch-off game and claimed a $1 million top prize, according to the Florida Lottery.
In a news release, lottery officials say Linda Williams, 60, bought her winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket from a Circle K on South French Avenue in Sanford:
Lottery officials say she chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The store will receive $2,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to the release.
The $50 game launched in February, and according to online lottery records, at least 43 people have claimed a $1 million top prize.
To date, no one has claimed its largest prize of $25 million.
Lottery officials say the game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.