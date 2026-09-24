Sanford shooting update: Police looking to ID drivers of two BMW vehicles

The Brief Sanford police are asking for the public's help identifying the drivers of two BMWs possibly connected to a mass shooting investigation. On Sept. 18, 8 people were hurt after gunfire interrupted a celebration of life event in Sanford. Police have not ID'd any suspects nor made any arrests.



The Sanford Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the drivers of two BMWs amid its investigation into a mass shooting that left several people hurt.

So far, no suspects have been identified nor arrested after the Sept. 19 shooting.

Gunfire disrupts celebration of live event in Sanford

The backstory:

On Saturday night, Sept. 19, several people were attending a celebration of life event in Sanford when an unknown suspect or suspects started shooting into the crowd, police said. A total of eight people were hurt – 6 were shot, one person was grazed by a bullet, and another person was hurt by glass.

Police responded and talked to a number of witnesses, according to released incident reports, and few people wanted to share details about what happened or give formal statements.

Police looking to identify BMW drivers

What we know:

Sanford police said in a video posted to its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that it is looking for help identifying the drivers of two BMW 530 vehicles that were potentially spotted within the hour before the celebration of life event began.

"We received information that within the hour prior to the shooting, a number of witnesses had observed two vehicles that were traveling around the radius of the celebration of life gathering. On the road, the cars were driving recklessly, so there's a number of people that have come forward and said that those vehicles really stood out," said Biana Gillett, public information officer for the Sanford Police Department.

Police said they have both vehicles in their custody, but do not know who was behind the wheel on the night of Sept. 19. They're asking people who were in the area or attended the event to check their cameras, cell phone videos, and social media photos.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any suspects. It's also not clear what led to the shooting.

Police ask for the public's help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).