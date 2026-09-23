Florida woman wrongly jail in deadly crash takes fight against AI surveillance to US Senate

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The Brief Lindsey Isaacs, of Palm Coast, spent 13 days in jail after being wrongfully arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol over a deadly hit-and-run crash. Charges were dropped after a separate FHP team found zero crash damage on her vehicle, and Isaacs has since filed a civil lawsuit against the troopers and FHP. Isaacs' case is the focal point of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee hearing examining the risks of automated license plate readers and AI surveillance networks like Flock cameras.



A Flagler County woman who was wrongfully arrested for a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier this year will speak Wednesday during a Senate hearing on Flock cameras.

Lindsey Issacs will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism for a hearing called "Always Watching: Flock's Nationwide AI Surveillance Network."

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Isaacs' case is a focal point of the hearing that is examining the risks of automated license plate readers like Flock cameras.

Woman wrongfully arrested

The backstory:

Isaacs, 23, was arrested in April and accused of driving the vehicle involved in an October 2025 crash on Interstate 4 that left three people dead.

Initially, the Florida Highway Patrol said Isaacs was driving the Dodge Durango that caused a chain reaction crash before driving off.

Isaacs spent 13 days in jail in conditions she described as "horrifying" before the charges were dropped.

"It was the worst 13 days of my life," Isaacs said. "I wouldn't wish it on anyone…it was very scary. So there's just no words to describe my emotions other than I thought my life was over."

Another woman, Alisa Montalvo, was later arrested and charged in connection to the crash.

Lawsuit filed against FHP

Isaacs is suing FHP over her arrest.

In the lawsuit, Isaacs and her attorneys accuse troopers of lying about evidence supposedly linking her to the crash.

FHP troopers claimed in the arrest report that they had observed "smudge or rub marks" on Isaac's vehicle.

But her attorney said photos of Isaac's vehicle showed no damage associated with the crash.

A separate FHP team later reviewed her vehicle and found zero crash damage.

Flock camera controversy

The hearing comes amid growing backlash against Flock cameras.

Automatic license plate readers have been heavily scrutinized by privacy advocates and organizations like the ACLU, which argue the cameras frequently lead to civil rights violations and wrongful arrests.

However, many sheriffs have defended the technology, asserting that it's a necessary tool to help investigators solve crimes.