Tesla video helps driver beat fleeing charge after Winter Springs traffic stop

The Brief Tesla camera footage helped a Winter Springs driver beat fleeing and reckless driving charges after he was arrested at gunpoint in his driveway. The driver said he never saw the officer's emergency lights, while police believed he was trying to flee. A judge acquitted the driver after reviewing the video, and he is now considering a civil lawsuit.



A Winter Springs man who was arrested at gunpoint in his own driveway after police accused him of fleeing a traffic stop has been acquitted, with Tesla camera footage playing a key role in his defense.

The case took nearly two years to resolve. After reviewing video recorded by the vehicle, a judge acquitted Kevin Finley of the charges before the case was sent to a jury.

Driver says he never saw police lights

What they're saying:

Finley said he was driving home after dropping off his children at school when he encountered a vehicle stopped in a median. Believing it was disabled or making a U-turn, he drove past it.

A Winter Springs police officer attempted to stop him, but Finley said he never realized police were behind him.

Tesla footage showed there was only a brief moment when the patrol car's emergency lights were visible before curves in the road and nearby buildings obscured the unmarked vehicle.

The officer, however, interpreted the situation differently.

"He's trying to take off on me."

Arrested at gunpoint in his driveway

When Finley arrived home, he said he heard sirens outside, reopened his garage door and was confronted by officers with guns drawn.

"This is like, a simple — argumentatively a traffic violation. And now I have a gun in my face and I'm arrested in my driveway and my neighbors are watching," Finley said.

Body camera footage captured an officer directing another officer:

"One at gunpoint."

Finley repeatedly told officers he had not intended to flee because he never saw the emergency lights or heard the siren.

Another officer later discussed the possible charges on body camera footage.

"I dunno if I'm gonna hit him with the felony side of flee and elude, or I'm going to hit him with all the traffic infractions."

Judge acquits driver after reviewing video

Finley said the criminal case hung over him for nearly two years before he was able to present the Tesla footage in court.

"These are all very serious charges. Fleeing the police is a felony. Criminal reckless driving is a misdemeanor, but up to 90 days in jail," Finley said.

After reviewing the video, the judge acquitted Finley before the case was presented to a jury.

Finley said he is now considering filing a civil lawsuit.

Police chief cites risks of traffic stops

Winter Springs Police Chief Matt Tracht said he could not comment on the specific case because of pending litigation.

However, he said officers often face uncertainty during traffic stops.

"Every vehicle stop carries a significant amount of uncertainty. Officers have very little to no information about the person they are contacting, what their intentions may be, or what may be inside the vehicle. When that uncertainty is combined with erratic or reckless driving, the level of concern and tension increases substantially."

Tracht added that providing context about the risks associated with traffic stops helps the public understand why officers sometimes respond the way they do in situations they perceive as high risk.