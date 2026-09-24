Home under construction collapses in New Smyrna Beach, 1 hurt, officials say

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The Brief A home under construction in New Smyrba Beach collapsed on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Officials said multiple roof trusses collapsed into the interior of the project, trapping one person inside. That person was pulled from the debris and transported to the hospital.



A home under construction in New Smyrna Beach collapsed on Thursday afternoon, trapping at least one person inside, according to the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department.

That person was rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

What we know:

The structural collapse was reported around 3:18 p.m. at a home construction site in Venetian Bay, officials said. Several roof trusses had collapsed into the interior of the home, trapping one person.

Those nearby rushed to the house and began removing the wooden beams from the person. Firefighters arrived and began to help. The person was pulled from the debris and taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials have released few details on the person who was hurt, including their age, or their connection to the construction project. The cause of the collapse was also not immediately known.

Local perspective:

This is the second collapse reported Thursday in Central Florida. In Winter Garden, two construction workers were hurt after the roof collapsed at a two-story commercial building under construction.