2 workers hurt after roof collapse at Winter Garden construction site
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WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Two workers were hurt Thursday after a roof collapsed at a construction site in Winter Garden, according to authorities.
The roof collapse happened at a building under construction on East Plant Street.
The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department said two workers were on the roof area when it collapsed.
Both workers were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written based on information released by the Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department.