Police officer saves dog from burning home: 'Dogs are family'

The Brief A Sanford Police officer saved a family's dog from their burning home. After giving the dog water and oxygen, the dog began breathing. One person was transferred to the hospital for their injuries.



A Sanford police officer saved a dog's life from a burning house fire.

What we know:

Officer Pagan responded to a burning home in Sanford – along with Sanford's police and fire departments – on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

In the fire, which started around 5:15 a.m. one person was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

All adults and children were safely rescued from the burning home, but officials got word that a dog – who was in a kennel – was in the home.

Officer Pagan, with the Sanford Police Department, saved a dog from a burning home on Dec. 2.

Pagan found the dog – which appeared lifeless from smoke inhalation, the department said – conducted life-saving measures on the dog – a Husky. Pagan gave the dog water and oxygen.

Pagan did his best to cool, oxygenate, and revive the motionless Husky, police said. After 30 minutes, the dog began holding its head up on its own. At this time, the family realized their dog was going to make it, police said.

"Dogs are family," Pagan said.