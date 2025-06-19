Teen sentenced to life in 2023 killing of Sanford HS student, officials say
SANFORD, Fla. - A Sanford man was sentenced to life in prison this week for the shooting death of a 16-year-old student-athlete, killed in an apartment parking lot in 2023 where children often played.
What we know:
A Seminole County judge sentenced 19-year-old Princeton Postell to life in prison for the murder of 16-year-old Jamarcus Parker.
The shooting occurred in 2023 in a Sanford apartment complex parking lot where children were present. Doorbell video showed Postell and another man, Jackie Irving Jr., walking through the lot armed before firing multiple times at Parker from close range.
Princeton Postell, 19, was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in May in the 2023 shooting of Jamarcus Parker.
Both men were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in separate trials this past May.
What we don't know:
While the court determined Postell was the lead actor in the killing, the exact nature of the dispute that prompted the attack has not been publicly detailed beyond "insults."
The backstory:
The deadly shooting occurred in a residential neighborhood in Sanford in 2023, where local families were shocked by the sudden burst of violence.
Parker, the victim, was a high-achieving student-athlete with a 3.9 GPA and served as a mentor to younger peers.
Postell, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was tried as an adult. His accomplice, Irving, was 20. Both faced swift trials that concluded with life sentences, reflecting the severity of the crime.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by Matt Reed, public information officer for the Office of the State Attorney, in a news release on June 19, 2025.