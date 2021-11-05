San Francisco police sergeant arrested on suspicion of robbing San Mateo Rite Aid

A San Francisco police sergeant was arrested on suspicion of robbing a San Mateo Rite Aid and is on unpaid leave pending an internal investigation.

San Mateo police said Sgt. Davin Cole was booked on charges of robbery in the second degree and resisting arrest for the incident at Rite Aid at 666 Concar Drive at around 6 p.m. Wednesday. As of Friday morning, he had posted bond of $57,500 and was not in custody.

A source told KTVU hat Cole allegedly demanded painkillers from the pharmacy. Police would not say what was or was not taken or if anyone was hurt. Part of his career was spent helping those addicted to substances get the help they need through treatment and housing.

"We received a call for service, we arrived on scene, and we shortly thereafter interacted a person who was later identified as a suspect, he was subsequently arrested," San Mateo police spokeswoman Alison Gilmore said.

The San Francisco Police Department said the 27-year veteran on the force was assigned to the Field Operations Bureau.

Cole was off duty at the time of the robbery and allegedly resisted by trying to run away.

The sergeant is a graduate of the Commission Peace Officer Standards and Training supervisory leadership program.

San Mateo police say their investigation is ongoing and would not disclose if Cole was armed during the robbery.

As of Friday, the case had not yet been turned over to the San Mateo County District Attorney.