Saharan Dust to blanket Central Florida this weekend, affecting skies and rain

The Brief A thick Saharan Dust cloud will reach Central Florida this weekend, causing hazy skies and possibly triggering "dirty" rain. The plume may reduce tropical storm formation by drying out the atmosphere and increasing wind shear. While visually striking, the dust also plays a major ecological role and can impact health and infrastructure.



A thick Saharan Dust cloud arrives this weekend, coming in from the south. It will linger over Central Florida through at least Monday of next week.

What we know:

A dense plume of Saharan Dust is moving across the Atlantic and is expected to arrive in Florida by Friday night, lingering through at least Monday.

The dust cloud stretches thousands of miles, from West Africa’s Cape Verde Islands to the eastern Caribbean, and is now reaching the Dominican Republic, Cuba, and the Bahamas. South Florida will begin to feel the impacts on Thursday and Central Florida residents will notice hazier skies by Friday, especially at sunrise and sunset, and may see "dirty" rain — residue-laden precipitation — on vehicles and surfaces.

What we don't know:

It’s still uncertain how intense the dust concentration will be over Central Florida and what the full scope of local health or air quality impacts might be. The degree to which this specific plume will suppress tropical storm development in the Atlantic remains to be seen, though historically such events have had a dampening effect.

The backstory:

The Saharan Air Layer (SAL), a phenomenon that occurs regularly during the summer months, carries massive amounts of mineral dust from the Sahara Desert across the Atlantic Ocean. These events are common between June and August and often coincide with quiet periods in hurricane development, as the SAL’s dry air and wind shear suppress the formation of tropical systems.

How does Saharan Dust impact the tropics?

While the dust cloud creates vivid sunrises and sunsets, it also plays a larger role. Saharan Dust can transport nutrients that fertilize ecosystems as far away as the Amazon Rainforest and nutrient-poor regions of the ocean. However, it can also hinder agriculture, damage infrastructure, and affect weather patterns.

For hurricane watchers, this is likely a short-term break from storm development, as the dust’s dry air and strong winds make the atmosphere less conducive to storm formation.

Timeline:

By Thursday and into Friday morning, the Saharan Dust will reach South Florida. Friday night and into Saturday morning, the dust reaches Central Florida.

By Sunday, the dust will spread westward toward Mexico and the Texas Gulf Coast. Hazy conditions will persist over Central Florida through Monday, before gradually tapering off.

What they're saying:

"The sky will look notably more hazy and muted. Sunrises and sunsets will be more vivid, and lean towards a more red or orange-ish hue," explained FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren. "Sometimes, when storms in the afternoon form with Saharan Dust overhead in Florida, ‘dirty’ rain can form and leave dirt/dust residue on your car and other outdoor surfaces."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: