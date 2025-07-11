Rumors swirl of Elon Musk’s Boring Co. eyeing Orlando tunnel along I-Drive

The Brief Speculation grows that Elon Musk’s Boring Company may build a tunnel transit system beneath Orlando’s International Drive. Local leaders say the plan could connect major attractions like Universal and the Convention Center. Orange County is monitoring the situation, but no official plans have been confirmed.



Buzz is building along Orlando’s International Drive over speculation that billionaire Elon Musk’s Boring Company could bring a Las Vegas-style underground transportation system to the heart of the city’s tourist district.

What we know:

Speculation is mounting that Elon Musk’s Boring Company may be eyeing Orlando’s International Drive for a new underground transportation system.

The project would resemble the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop — a tunnel network opened in 2021 that uses Teslas to transport passengers beneath the city.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 09: A Tesla car drives through a tunnel in the Central Station during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground tran Expand

If developed, the system could link Universal Orlando with other key tourist destinations including the Orange County Convention Center and a potential Brightline station.

What we don't know:

No official plans have been confirmed. Neither Universal Resorts nor the Boring Company has publicly commented, and Orange County officials say they are simply "monitoring developments." It's also unclear who would fund, build, or operate the proposed system.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The backstory:

The Boring Company has built similar tunnel systems in other U.S. cities, most notably in Las Vegas, where the concept debuted in 2021. The Las Vegas Loop aims to reduce surface traffic and move people more efficiently across high-traffic areas using driverless Teslas.

Big picture view:

If the tunnel system is approved and built, it could dramatically transform transportation along I-Drive, a congested corridor that serves millions of tourists each year. Business leaders say such a project aligns with the area’s reputation for embracing innovation and could become a national model for high-tech urban transit in tourism zones.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

What they're saying:

If the project comes to fruition, it could connect Universal Orlando’s theme parks with other key I-Drive destinations, including the Orange County Convention Center and a possible future Brightline station.

"It is something that is dazzlingly cool," business executive and International Drive Business Improvement District Board Member Joshua Wallack said of the idea of a loop.

"That's what we need here. That's what we do.""I believe that this is something that not only enhances our transportation infrastructure but also gives it a pizzazz," Wallack said.

"Yes, I’ve heard the early conversations and speculative interest about the potential for the loop to be introduced to the I-Drive corridor," International Drive Resort Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maria Triscari said in a statement. "I-Drive is known for being a forward-thinking, tech-savvy district that embraces innovation, which is one of our biggest assets, so it’s no surprise that ideas like this surface . At this point, nothing has been confirmed , but it’s exciting to see concepts emerging that reflect a broader vision for advanced and sustainable transportation. The fact that it’s being discussed speaks volumes about the community’s commitment to continuous improvement and bold possibilities."

What's next:

Orange County officials say they’re monitoring the developments, but neither Universal Resorts nor the Boring Company has issued a formal response.