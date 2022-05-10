'A little love goes a long way:' Dog shot in face adopted by Florida sheriff's office employee

article

Rocky, a dog deputies say was shot in the face with a pellet gun last month, has found his forever home with a Flagler County Sheriff's Office employee.

His adopter was already seeking a new family dog, so when multiple people called the sheriff's office on April 5 to report hearing the dog "crying" in a Palm Coast neighborhood, he immediately became invested in the case.

When deputies responded to the area, FCSO said they found Rocky suffering in his kennel with a gunshot wound to his face. The young dog was turned over to the custody of Palm Coast Animal Control while he received medical care. The sheriff's office said Rocky had injuries to his snout, bottom lip, neck and shoulder area.

His owner at the time was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges, FCSO said.

When the FCSO employee saw pictures of Rocky, "he fell in love," the sheriff's office spokesperson said in a statement.

Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office

"They needed someone to foster him immediately when he was released from the vet following surgery, so he wouldn’t have to go to the shelter. We agreed to take him right away," his adopter said.

After five weeks of being with his new family, the employee officially adopted Rocky.

"Rocky is enjoying his new home. His wounds are still healing, but he is on his way to making a full recovery," his adopter said. "He’s very playful, loves his toys, is great with our other dog, and loves everyone he meets. He’s never even growled at us, unlike his previous family claimed. A little love goes a long way!"

FCSO Sheriff Rick Staly said he's happy to see Rocky recovering since his trauma.

Advertisement

"This poor animal has had a rough start to life, suffering abuse no animal should go through. His story touched the hearts of many in the community and I’m thrilled to see his progress.," Staly said in a statement. "Thank you to all the personnel involved in his rescue and to our employee for giving him the second chance he deserves."