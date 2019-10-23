Robbers hold Palm Bay fast-food employees at gunpoint

The Palm Bay Police Department is looking to identify two masked men who robbed a Wendy's restaurant at 1755 Palm Bay Rd., early Wednesday morning, just after 1 a.m.

Authorities say the two men entered the store and held employees at gunpoint. The suspects escaped with an undisclosed amount of money, but fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

The suspects are described as black men, 5 feet, 7 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with medium builds. Please call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456, or Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information about this case.