Robberies of 2 USPS mail carriers in Central Florida believed to be connected

Authorities are investigating two robberies of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers in Brevard and Orange counties on Friday afternoon. Investigators believe the two cases are connected.

The first robbery occurred at 6015 Farcenda Place, in Melbourne, just after noon., and the second at 2118 Allegheny Court, in Pine Hills, about an hour and a half later.

In both cases, the mail carriers said the suspect, described as a Black man wearing a mask, stole their postal master keys. Also in both cases, the suspect was said to have fled the scene in a gray Nissan Altima. Neither of the mail carriers was injured.

Detectives are working jointly with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on this investigation.