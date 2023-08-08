Reward offered in murder of Florida man; suspect identified

A Florida man has been named as a suspect in his husband's murder and that man's daughter is also a person of interest.

Marion County sheriff's deputies continue to search for the killer of 59-year-old Timothy Smith, and investigators said his spouse, Herbert Swilley, is the prime suspect, they said. The murder happened in March at the couple's home.

Swilley spoke to detectives early in the investigation, and when they tried talking to him again, his attorney indicated that he would only cooperate if he was provided immunity from prosecution for Smith's murder. Now, Jordan Swilley, Herbert's 20-year-old daughter is also considered a person of interest.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they need the public's help regarding information in this case and is now offering a reward of up to $9,500. If you have any information about the case, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 and reference case number 2321.