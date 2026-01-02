Retired Orlando officer shot, killed in New Year's Day shooting

The Brief A retired Orlando police officer was shot and killed on New Year's Day. The retired officer, Dennis Turner, had served with Orlando Police for 23 years. A suspect in the shooting is in custody.



A retired Orlando police officer was shot and killed in a shooting on New Year's Day.

A retired Orlando police officer was shot at a residence on Kozart Street on Jan. 1, 2026.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting on Kozart Street around 7 p.m., Jan 1, finding a 65-year-old gunshot victim on the ground. Officers identified the man as Dennis Turner, a retired Orlando police officer who had served with the department for 23 years.

A retired Orlando police officer was shot at a residence on Kozart Street on Jan. 1, 2026.

Turner was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Orlando Police said in a Jan. 2 news release.

The department said a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a family dispute.

Who is Dennis Turner?

Dennis Turner was described as an officer who takes innovative action and takes training and education opportunities to improve his professional expertise, Turner's 2017 End of Year review with the department said. He was called a "pleasure to work with," his manager said in the review.

Turner exceeded standards in dependability and interpersonal relations.

Turner also worked closely with technology, including the department's Law Enforcement Records Management System, body-worn cameras, license plate readers, fingerprint scanners and wireless technology, his department review said.

After retiring from the Orlando Police Department in 2017, Turner worked for Orlando airport police and as a school resource officer in Orlando schools.

He was fired from the department following an investigation in 2019 after he arrested and charged two children – ages six and eight – with a misdemeanor in unrelated crimes, an OPD spokesperson confirmed at the time. Turner arrested two students at an Orlando charter school without receiving approval from a Watch Commander, which is required as part of the policy when arresting minors under the age of 12.

The children were immediately released once a supervisor was made aware of the arrests.

Sen. Randolph Bracy III spoke out about the kids' arrest, advocating for a bill that would prevent children under 12-years-old from being arrested.

Former Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón, who retired in 2022 and served with Turner – connected Turner, who died in Thursday's shooting to this 2019 incident.

Shooting suspect arrested

The suspect – identified as Jeffery London, 58 – fled the scene after the shooting, but authorities later found him and took him into custody.

London faces a first-degree murder charge and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently in Highlands County Jail.