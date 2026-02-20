Residents of Orlando's Rowena Gardens neighborhood still in fear of coyotes

The Brief A Chihuahua named Ben survived a daylight coyote attack in Rowena Gardens, leading his owner to dress him in spiked canvas armor for protection. Residents report graphic sightings — including coyotes carrying dead cats — but say local authorities and the FWC have offered little more than "self-help" tips. The FWC maintains that removing coyotes is ineffective, leaving homeowners to rely on "hazing" and property modifications to stay safe.



Living in the quiet Orlando neighborhood of Rowena Gardens used to mean peaceful walks and outdoor gardening.

Now, for residents like Ann Shaw, it means "spike vests" and constant surveillance. After her Chihuahua, Ben, was attacked in broad daylight by two coyotes last month, the community remains on edge, claiming the local response has left them to fend for themselves.

The backstory:

The sound of Velcro ripping is the new pre-walk ritual for Ben the Chihuahua. It’s the sound of his owner, Ann Shaw, strapping on a heavy canvas vest lined with metal spikes. It’s a drastic measure, but after Ben was nearly killed by two coyotes just steps from his home, Shaw says it’s the only way she feels safe stepping outside.

"The outfit is heavy canvas, and it has spikes across the neck and along the sides," Shaw says.

The problem isn't isolated. Neighbor Jenny Laughlin shared a chilling account from her husband, who was fishing nearby when he saw a coyote trot past with a neighbor's dead cat in its jaws. For this community, the animals aren't just passing through; they are "too close for comfort."

Despite reaching out to the City of Orlando, Leu Gardens, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Shaw says the response has been underwhelming. The official stance is that coyotes are a permanent fixture of the Florida landscape. Because they are so common, the FWC doesn't even ask the public to report sightings.

What they're saying:

The frustration in the neighborhood is palpable as residents feel their "quiet enjoyment" has been replaced by a state of siege.

"I've done my own modifications to keep Ben safe. I put up bamboo with wire, I've installed barking boxes," said pet owner Ann Shaw. "I don’t see the end until someone gets hurt."

"I feel like we need to be home before it gets too late. I feel like we have to keep everything locked, cats can’t go outside... it’s certainly a problem in the neighborhood," said resident Jenny Laughlin.

The FWC position

What you can do:

State experts argue that removing coyotes from an area is a temporary fix at best. When one group is removed, new coyotes quickly move in to claim the territory. Their recommendation?

"Hazing," making loud noises to scare the animals away, and removing all food sources.

If you live in an area with active coyote sightings, the FWC suggests the following "Self-Help" measures:

Close off crawl spaces under sheds or porches where coyotes might den.

Secure trash cans, clean outdoor grills, and pick up fallen fruit from trees.

Feed pets indoors and keep them on short leashes during walks.

If you see a coyote, stand your ground, yell loudly, and use noisemakers to instill a fear of humans in the animal.

What's next:

While the city and state look toward education and prevention, residents are taking matters into their own hands.