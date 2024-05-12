Residents displaced after apartment fire in Casselberry, firefighters say

Five apartment units have been displaced after an overnight fire in Casselberry, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Around 3:15 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at Summit Village Apartments, according to a press release. They found an apartment with its attic and interior walls ablaze, leading to the evacuation of that unit as well as four others, firefighters said. First responders had the fire under control by 3:55 a.m., according to the fire department.

A total of five units were affected and displaced due to smoke or fire damage, firefighters said. There were no injuries, and Seminole County Emergency Management will be assisting the displaced residents, according to the fire department.