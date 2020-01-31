Report: Substitute teacher accused of molesting students wanted to 'collect the souls of the innocent'

An Osceola County substitute teacher that is accused of molesting nine students has sent a judge a letter saying he wanted to "collect the souls of the innocent."

Fnu Syed Yaseen Asher, 19, is charged with 9 counts of lewd and lascivious acts against nine students. According to deputies, Asher is accused of molesting the girls ranging from 6 years old to 8 years old while they were at his desk working on classwork. He was arrested in March 2019.

This month, as he awaits trial, Asher sent a letter to a judge saying, "I am a descendant of the spirit 'Jinn. I am created from fire. I am to collect the souls of the innocent..."

School officials say Asher taught at nine schools since he was hired in December of 2018 -- seven elementary schools and two middle schools.

Osceola County deputies are asking anyone who may have been victimized or if you know anything about the crime to call their office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

