Rep. Cory Mills defends record amid ethics probe as reelection bid looms

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills of Florida is pushing back against calls to resign as he seeks reelection, even as he faces a second investigation by the House Ethics Committee and renewed scrutiny over allegations tied to his conduct.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 35 News, Mills defended his record and dismissed the controversy as political attacks.

Congressman Mills tells FOX 35 that voters should focus on his results rather than allegations.

"This is politics," Mills said. "If you’re going to come into politics, you’ve got to have thick skin. At the end of the day, you’re going to be accused of something."

Mills, a Republican who represents Florida’s 7th Congressional District — which includes southern Volusia County and all of Seminole County — acknowledged questions surrounding his behavior but said his legislative record "speaks for itself." He vowed to continue his reelection campaign ahead of the November election.

The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether Mills violated campaign finance laws, misused congressional resources or engaged in sexual misconduct. Over the past year, he has also faced multiple censure efforts that could have stripped him of committee assignments.

In October, a judge issued a restraining order against Mills after an ex-girlfriend accused him of threatening to release sexually explicit videos following their breakup.

Mills has denied wrongdoing and compared the allegations against him to those faced by former President Donald Trump, arguing that claims have not been supported by proof.

Democrats see Mills’ seat as increasingly competitive. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has targeted the district, and several challengers have entered the race. The Cook Political Report recently shifted the seat from "solid Republican" to "likely Republican," signaling increased vulnerability.

Asked whether he should step aside for the good of the party, Mills rejected the idea, saying continuing his work in Congress best serves Republican priorities. He said his focus remains on public safety, upgrading law enforcement equipment and improving early detection of child predators.

Despite ongoing investigations and political pressure, Mills said he plans to stay in the race and let voters decide his future in Congress.

Mills said his campaign will prioritize family safety, upgrading law enforcement equipment, and early detection of child predators.