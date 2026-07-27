Remains found in Cape Coral canal identified as woman missing since 1985

The Brief Human remains discovered by kayakers in a Cape Coral canal in 2024 have been identified through DNA as 23-year-old Rose Marie Gayhart, who vanished in 1985. The Cape Coral Police Department and District 21 Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the identification using familial DNA provided by her parents. Detectives have now launched an active homicide investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding Gayhart's disappearance to contact police.



A cold case search lasting over four decades has come to an end after DNA evidence linked human remains found by kayakers to a Cape Coral woman who vanished in 1985.

Now, authorities are pursuing a homicide investigation, looking into her death.

The remains of Rose Marie Gayhart, who disappeared in 1985, were identified in May 2026. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department)

Remains linked to missing Cape Coral woman

What we know:

Twenty-three-year-old Rose Marie Gayhart was reported missing in 1985 by her parents who lived in Dansville, New York. Gayhart, who was last known to be living and working in the Cape Coral/North Ft. Myers area at the time of her disappearance, was never found.

Nearly 40 years later, in May 2024, kayakers discovered human remains in a canal in northeast Cape Coral, the Cape Coral Police Department said in a press release.

Two years later, in May 2026, the Cape Coral Police Department Violent Crimes Unit received confirmation that the remains belonged to Gayhart. The District 21 Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed this information. The positive match was made using familial DNA provided by her family.

What they're saying:

"For more than forty years, Rose Marie Gayhart’s family has carried the weight of not knowing what happened to her. While this identification brings long-awaited answers, it also strengthens our resolve. No matter how much time passes, even after four decades, our investigations do not stop, and our pursuit of justice does not end," Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore said in part.

What you can do:

The police department is asking anyone with information to come forward to bring accountability and closure to the case and family.

What's next:

Police are conducting an active homicide investigation.

"We are committed to following every lead," Sizemore said.