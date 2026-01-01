These Florida license plates were rejected in 2025

The Brief More than 100 vanity license plates were rejected by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. Staff can reject a custom license plate if it is deemed obscene, objectionable, or if a complaint is submitted by another driver. Most of the ones rejected this year attempted – cleverly for a few, poorly for some, shockingly direct for others – included suggestive euphemisms, swear words, or a stealthy combination of the two.



Florida drivers attempted – cleverly for a few, poorly for some, and shockingly direct for others – to conceal some hidden (and maybe not so hidden) messages within their license plates. However, before they could hit the road, they were rejected by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

This year, more than 100 personalized license plates submitted to the state were rejected, likely because they were considered obscene or objectionable. In fact, most of the ones submitted to the state were too obscene and too vulgar to be included in news reports.

FOX 35 went through the list to find the best of the worst – and sometimes the most tame – that we can comfortably share.

The backstory:

In 2024, more than 150 license plates were rejected. Some of our favorites from that year included:

NEKID

OCFR NO

UGLY AF

L8TE AF

TOOTER1

SLOWAZZ

POOP BUT

Here are some of the more clever options from 2023:

RDKLL

XCON1

TURD

TROOPER

THE MPG

SXYTIME

Florida rejected license plates: 2025 version

Most of the submitted license plates are too vulgar to be published. At least two received complaints against them, and another two were allowed, then recalled, according to documents released by the Florida Department of Highway Safety.

Here are some of the ones that we were comfortable sharing:

ASSAULT

BAD AZ55

ERECT

FAWKU

SEXUAL

SEXXX

Z00M MF

FY0U

HA1L AZZ

H0E L1FE

HELLN0R

L8ASFK

LITASF

MDUMAS5

MRDR WGN

MYHO3

Image 1 of 16 ▼ License plates rejected by the State of Florida in 2025.

Check if your license plate idea is available

The cost for a personalized license plate is a $15 additional fee. You can go to the agency's website and submit your personalized plate configuration to see if it's available – or if someone got to it first. Check it here.

Laugh or cringe?

If you're on the road and see a license plate you don't like, you can actually file a complaint by contacting the FLHSMV or your local tax collector's office. It will then go under a review.

Are license plate covers legal in Florida?

Yes, as long as it does not cover the registration sticker or the license plate numbers.

A new law went into effect in October 2025 that increased the penalties for anyone who sells, manufactures, distributes, or uses a device with the intent of obscuring, obstructing, or covering their license plate.

Frames that cover the information at the bottom of the plate are also OK, according to the state, and they can also partially cover the state name at the top of the plates as long as law enforcement can still identify the state that issued the plate.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a new memo to help clarify the new law about Florida license plate frames. (Courtesy: FLHSMV)

"The Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles does not consider the information on the bottom of the plate to be a primary feature of the plate," the state said in the memo.

The memo also included a photo of a license plate frame that is considered OK. The frame partially covers the "Sunshine State" lettering at the bottom of the plate and the lettering at the top. But the license plate number and the registration decal are clearly visible and not obscured.