Regions Bank encourages people to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank, other local food banks

Regions Bank said that they are donating advertising to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida to encourage people to donate to food banks.

In addition, Regions Bank said that they will also launch advertisements encouraging viewers to support all the local food banks that they can.

FOX 35 News previously worked with Second Harvest Food Bank, raising over $80,000.

Second Harvest Food Bank collects, stores, and distributes donated food in Central Florida through a hunger relief network, helping families in need.

You can donate to Second Harvest Food Bank HERE.