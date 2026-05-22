South Atlantic red snapper block: Federal judge freezes exempted fishing permits before Memorial Day weekend

The Brief A last-minute federal court injunction blocked Florida’s highly anticipated 39-day recreational Atlantic red snapper season just one day before its Memorial Day weekend launch. The ruling temporarily freezes the FWC’s historic Exempted Fishing Permit program, though Governor Ron DeSantis clarified that anglers can still harvest red snapper within the three-mile limit of Florida's state-controlled Atlantic waters. State officials believe the federal block is temporary and are anticipating an aggressive legal appeal to restore the extended season for East Coast coastal communities.



The extended red snapper fishing season in Florida came to a halt following a decision by a U.S. judge one day before the season was set to start.

This decision comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the 2026 red snapper season and applauded the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's Exempted Fishing Permits.

Floridians blocked from snapper fishing in federal waters

What we know:

On May 21, a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction freezing exempted fishing permits which allowed fishermen to catch red snapper. As a result, NOAA Fisheries – which previously issued Exempted Fishing Permits (EFP) for Atlantic Red Snapper – temporarily stalled the permits and the FWC rescinded EO-26-11.

Other affected states include Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

This decision comes one day before the extended fishing period started – on Memorial Day weekend.

In a May 22 press conference in Jacksonville, DeSantis clarified that fishermen can still fish in state waters, adding that he believes an appeal to the judge's decision will take place.

According to the FWC, fishermen are authorized to catch up to two red snappers per person in state waters, with a 20-inch size limit.

Watch: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on permit block

What is the Exempted Fishing Permit (EFP)? Here's what it does

The Exempted Fishing Permit – approved on May 1 – allowed licensed fishermen to recreationally harvest red snapper in South Atlantic federal waters during 2026.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously spoke in favor of the permit, saying, "Florida is the most angler-friendly state in the nation, and under my leadership, we are committed to expanding and protecting recreational fishing opportunities."

This permit extended snapper fishing season from two days to 39 days, the FWC said. By expanding the season, the FWC expected to generate economic activity across Florida’s coastal communities by supporting charter operators, bait and tackle shops, restaurants, hotels, and Florida’s broader recreational fishing industry.

"These exempted fishing permits will give Florida anglers and their families greater access to harvest red snapper, reduce reliance on a limited two-day season and provide more flexibility for a better experience on the water," Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) Florida Director of Advocacy Trip Aukeman said in a released statement.

The red snapper season was set to take place during the summer and fall seasons:

Summer season: May 22 to June 20

Fall season: October 2 to October 4, October 9 to October 11 and October 16 to 18.

Complaint: ‘Permits cause overfishing of South Atlantic red snapper’

What they're saying:

In a complaint filed by Southeastern Fisheries Association Inc., the organization alleged that the permits will "substantially exceed the stock's annual catch limit." The complaint said fishing mortality in 2026 will be so high, it will cause overfishing of South Atlantic red snapper.

In data collected by the Ocean Conservancy – which opposes approval of exempted fishing permits for Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – the organization said the annual catch limit for the recreational sector is 22,797 fish. In a two-day fishing season in Florida, 24,885 fish were caught – exceeding the limit, the Ocean Conservancy said.

The organization believes that by extending the snapper fishing season to 39 days, this could result in more than 20 times the annual catch limit.

"I cannot wait for the day that we can confidently open the red snapper fishing season for weeks on end, but we’re just not there yet," Ocean Conservancy’s director of Florida conservation J.P. Brooker, said in a released statement. "This is about protecting fishing for generations to come, not just this summer."

DeSantis: ‘Not a good decision’

DeSantis disagreed with the judge's decision, claiming "There's so many of these fish."

"This is a judge in Washington D.C. (who) probably doesn't know the first thing about fishing, and it's not a good decision," DeSantis said. "… We don't view this decision as being ultimately viable."

The FWC believes the block is temporary and will be restored.

"As for Florida’s historic EFP, when the EFP is unfrozen and ultimately restored, FWC will issue an updated EO reestablishing the extended red snapper season, which will increase the nautical miles available for fishing," the FWC said in a released statement.

DeSantis reported previous snapper management in the gulf, saying, "The snapper population in the gulf is as healthy as its ever been as we've had massive expansion of the season."