Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster coming to U.S. for the first time with event in Altamonte Springs

The Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster is coming to the United States for the first time, with the event taking place in Altamonte Springs next month.

European event headed to the U.S.

What we know:

Red Bull, in partnership with the City of Altamonte Springs and Seminole County, are announcing the Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster on Wednesday morning at the Eddie Rose Amphitheater at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

The event will include remarks from the City of Altamonte Springs Mayor Bates, a Red Bull video presentation, and a question and answer session with city and county officials.

The event will mark the first time that the acclaimed European event comes to the U.S.

The event is expected to draw 30,000 spectators.

(Credit: Red Bull)

What you can do:

Applications for the event are open through Aug. 15. Those who wish to fill out an application can click here.

Selected teams will be announced on Aug. 25.

What's next:

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

What is the Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster?

Dig deeper:

The Red Bull Tandem Rollercoaster is a creative and fun event where teams of two race custom-built, non-motorized tandem bikes down a water-filled obstacle course.

The event emphasizes creativity in bike design, showmanship and speed as teams navigate the course, aiming to reach the finish line without wiping out.

The team with the highest score will be crowned winners.