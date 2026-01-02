Recycle your electronics at Central Florida Zoo, get discounted zoo tickets

The Brief The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is hosting an electronics recycling event this weekend. Guests can recycle old electronics safely and receive 25% off up to four Zoo admission tickets. The event helps keep harmful materials out of landfills and supports wildlife conservation efforts.



This weekend, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is hosting an electronics recycling collection event, giving the community a safe way to get rid of outdated electronics.

Community turns out to recycle old devices

We’re recycling them," said Louis, who dropped off a car load of electronics during the event. "Mainly monitors and some AV equipment. I got to clean out a closet," he said.

Within the first few hours, dozens of people showed up to recycle items that many places no longer accept.

"A lot of places don’t recycle anymore," Louis added.

Another guest dropped off an old computer, saying, "It’s a Windows 7. It was a great one when I had to use it. Thank you for allowing us to do this."

What items can be dropped off?

Items that can be dropped off include:

• Computers (Desktop/Tower)

• Laptops & Servers (Tower/Rack Units)

• Networking & Telecom Equipment

• LCD Monitors & TVs

• Printers & Copiers

• Modems, Routers & Cable/Satellite Boxes

• USB, Video & Power Cords

• Audio/Video Equipment

• Circuit Boards

• UPS & Battery Backups

• Lead Acid Non-Spillable Batteries

• Lithium-Ion Batteries (Hard pack only)

• Cell Phones & Mobile Devices

• Tablets, E-Readers & iPads

• Video Game Consoles & Games

• Keyboards, Mice & Accessories

• Stereo Equipment

The zoo won't accept items that can be considered hazardous or require special handling, such as CRT Monitors & TVs, light bulbs, unsealed batteries or soft-pack Lithium-Ion batteries.

For more information, visit the zoo's website.

Recycling ties back to the zoo's mission

The effort ties directly into the Zoo’s mission of protecting animals and the environment.

"It helps protect the environment the animals live in," said Bob Chabot, Chief Operating Officer of the Central Florida Zoo. "It’s part of what sustains the natural world and the animals that we care for and celebrate."

Recycle and get a discounted day at the Zoo

As an added incentive, guests who recycle accepted electronics receive 25% off up to four Zoo admission tickets, valid the same day.

The Zoo partnered with Urban E Recycling to host the event. The event will run from Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Collection bins are located at the Zoo’s admissions area.

To say the event has been successful would be an understatement.

More events to come

"I’m a little bit surprised with how successful it’s been already," Chabot said. "But it’s really exciting and encouraging."

The Zoo says it plans to host similar recycling events again in the future, continuing its commitment to sustainability, conservation and protecting wildlife and natural habitats.