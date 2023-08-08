Record broken: Orlando shatters 36-year-old heat record amid brutal heatwave

It's hot. It's humid. It's hot and humid – and it is definitely not pleasant to be outside right now in Florida amid a brutal heatwave.

In fact, multiple daily heat records were tied or broken Tuesday in Orlando and the surrounding areas. Orlando International Airport reached 99 degrees Tuesday afternoon, breaking the old daily record of 98 degrees set back in 1987, the National Weather Center's Melbourne Office said. That's the actual temperature, not the heat index or "feels like" temperature.

That record-breaking stat came an hour after OIA tied the previous record. Looks like Orlando was able to heat up just a bit more.

It wasn't the only record broken.

Vero Beach Regional Airport reached 97 degrees, tying the daily record set in 2011. Daytona Beach International Airport reached 98 degrees, which broke its previous record set in 1989. Melbourne International Airport also saw 98 degrees, which tied its record set in 2011.

Orlando Sanford International Airport reached 98 degrees Tuesday, tying its record set in 1999.

Several counties in Central Florida – Lake, Volusia, Seminole, Orange, Brevard, Osceola, and Indian River – were under a heat advisory on Tuesday, which has been extended through Wednesday, due to hot temperatures and humidity. The NWS said the combination increases the risk of heat illness, especially if people are working or hanging out outside.

Heat tips to remember

Never leave kids, pets, or vulnerable people inside hot vehicles

Stay hydrated

Stay out of the sun and inside in air-conditioned rooms

Take extra precautions if going outside, working outside, or working out outside

Heat stroke is an emergency - call 911

Heat cramps, heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Here are the signs and symptoms

Sign of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke – and what to do (and when to call 911). (Source: CDC)

Visit CDC's website for more information on heat-related illnesses.