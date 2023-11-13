Recognize him? Man accused of flashing Florida convenience store clerk: 'pervert'

Marion County deputies need the public's help in identifying a man they said entered a convenience store, grabbed something to drink and then reportedly exposed himself to the store clerk.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect on social media in hopes someone would recognize him.

"If you know who this pervert is, please call 352-732-9111 and let's get him identified and arrested....in a flash!," the post read.

The case number is 23024014.