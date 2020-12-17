Expand / Collapse search

Recipe: Super-charged high roller steak sandwich

By Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ
Dr. BBQ explains how to make this sandwich and discusses its Los Angeles and Las Vegas inspiration.

It seems like every celebrity chef, including FOX's own Gordon Ramsay, has a high-end steakhouse in Las Vegas. And in Los Angeles, there's a famous fast-food chain that definitely knows the "ins and outs" of the burger business.

That gave Dr. BBQ an idea and inspired him to grill up a delicious sizzlin' sandwich for this week's Chargers-Raiders Thursday Night Football matchup.  

He says the special sauce on this steak sandwich is also the perfect topping for traditional homemade burgers.  

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 thin cut ribeye steaks, about 8 ounces each
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Oil
  • 4 hamburger buns
  • 4 slices American cheese

Spread

  • ½ cup Mayo
  • 3 tablespoons ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced white onion
  • 2 tablespoons Dill pickle relish
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon white vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • 4 leaves lettuce
  • 4 thin slices tomato
  • 4 thin slices raw onion

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Prepare a griddle or large skillet to cook over medium high heat. 
  2. Cut the steaks in half and season them with salt and pepper. Set aside. 
  3. In a medium bowl combine the spread ingredients and whisk until blended. Set aside
  4. Place the buns, cut side down on the griddle. Cook until toasted brown. Set aside.
  5. Drizzle a little oil on the griddle, then add the steaks. Cook until well browned, about 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the steaks and top each with a slice of cheese. Cook another 3 to 4 minutes until the steaks are cook to your desired degree of doneness and the cheese is melted. 
  6. Spread a layer of spread on the bottom bun, then top it with a leaf of lettuce and a slice of tomato. Add a piece of steak and a slice of onion. Add the bun top and serve. 
  7. To make a double, just use two pieces of steak and add the onion in between them.  

Makes four servings
 