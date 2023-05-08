Ray Liotta's cause of death revealed: report

Ray Liotta's cause of death has been revealed nearly a year after his death, according to a report from TMZ.

Liotta was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic last may, when he was found to have died in his sleep, his publicist confirmed to FOX News Digital on May 26, 2022. He was 67 years old.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Liotta died from respiratory issues, including respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure. Doctors in the Dominican Republic called the actor's death natural and nonviolent.

Doctors also reported that Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, a buildup of plaque on artery walls.

Liotta was know for his roles as mobster Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's 1990 film "Goodfellas," and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson in "Field Of Dreams." He was born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1954.

He was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 24, 2023.