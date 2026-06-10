Quick actions by deputies help save woman who collapsed in ocean, officials say

The Brief Two Volusia County deputies helped rescue a 68-year-old woman who collapsed in the water in New Smyrna Beach. One deputy pulled the woman from the surf after spotting her face down. Another deputy performed CPR and helped restore her breathing before paramedics arrived.



A pair of Volusia County deputies rescued a 68-year-old woman from the water in New Smyrna Beach and performed lifesaving measures, before she was rushed to the hospital.

The backstory:

The rescue began when Volusia County Deputy Gourley was patrolling the beach. A couple alerted him to a woman who appeared to be struggling in the water.

The woman was kneeling in the water, about 30 feet offshore, according to Gourley. Moments later, she collapsed face first. She was unconscious while floating in the water.

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Gourley rushed into the ocean and dragged her back to shore. Once on the beach, Deputy Manhart arrived and began CPR. For a while, she was unresponsive.

What they're saying:

"[It felt] crucial to get out to her," Deputy Gourley said.

Deputy Manhart agreed, and said she was not breathing when he first began compressions.

"She had no pulse at all," Manhart said.

After beginning CPR, he said the woman’s condition started to improve.

"I got 30 compressions in, and then she started breathing," he added.

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In the body camera footage the department released, witnesses could be heard encouraging the woman throughout the rescue.

They were joined by nearby lifeguards and their work was enough to keep her stable until paramedics arrived.

Victim update

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said she is expected to recover thanks to the deputies’ quick actions and the coordinated emergency response.