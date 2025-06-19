Expand / Collapse search

Publix summer ice cream flavors 2025: 13 new kinds to try

By Nancy Gay
Published  June 19, 2025 3:14pm EDT
Publix
How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth

Have you ever stood there in Publix, staring at the freezer section, trying to decide on an ice cream flavor? Perhaps Bear Claw, It's Your Birthday Cake!, or maybe even the limited-edition Hula Hula Macadamia.

The Brief

    • Publix announced its limited-edition summer 2025 ice cream flavors. 
    • There are eight limited-edition flavors in the half-gallon size and five limited-edition flavors in pints. 
    • Publix releases limited-edition ice cream flavors throughout the year. 

Days before the official start of summer, Publix revealed its limited-edition summer 2025 flavors. 

Publix has released eight half-gallon limited-edition flavors and five limited-edition pints. 

Summer 2025 Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors

Half-gallon limited-edition ice cream flavors

Buckeyes & Fudge:

Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake:

Cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with flavored sea salt caramel & milk chocolate caramel turtles, and pecans.

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème:

Cold brew coffee-flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Freedom Berry Bliss:

Strawberry-flavored, mascarpone, and blueberry-flavored ice creams.

Home Run Caramel Popcorn:

Caramel popcorn-flavored ice cream with butter toffee popcorn bark.

Marry Me Strawberry:

Strawberry-flavored ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark.

Peanut Butter Is My Jam:

Brown sugar-flavored ice cream with peanut butter cookie and peach-flavored swirls, finished with PB&J cups.

Strawberry Lime Chilly:

Strawberry-flavored ice cream with salty lime-flavored ribbons and chili lime-flavored flakes.

Pint-sized limited-edition ice cream flavors

Chantilly Cake:

White cake-flavored ice cream with berry-flavored ribbons and almond-flavored cake pieces.

Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake:

Buttermilk maple-flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces and salty maple caramel-flavored swirls.

Orange Cream:

Vanilla custard ice cream with orange-flavored flakes and orange-flavored swirls.

Peanut Butter Pretzel:

Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate-coated pretzel pieces and fudge swirl.

Piña Colada:

Pineapple and coconut-flavored ice cream blended with pineapple and shredded coconut pieces.

Publix releases limited-edition ice cream flavors throughout the year. 

The next release is expected to happen in the fall.

