Publix summer ice cream flavors 2025: 13 new kinds to try
Days before the official start of summer, Publix revealed its limited-edition summer 2025 flavors.
Publix has released eight half-gallon limited-edition flavors and five limited-edition pints.
Summer 2025 Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors
Half-gallon limited-edition ice cream flavors
Buckeyes & Fudge:
Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.
Courtesy: Publix
Caramel Turtle Cheesecake:
Cheesecake-flavored ice cream swirled with flavored sea salt caramel & milk chocolate caramel turtles, and pecans.
Courtesy: Publix
Cold Brew Cookies and Crème:
Cold brew coffee-flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.
Courtesy: Publix
Freedom Berry Bliss:
Strawberry-flavored, mascarpone, and blueberry-flavored ice creams.
Courtesy: Publix
Home Run Caramel Popcorn:
Caramel popcorn-flavored ice cream with butter toffee popcorn bark.
Courtesy: Publix
Marry Me Strawberry:
Strawberry-flavored ice cream with ribbons of strawberry-flavored sauce, studded with pieces of white chocolate-flavored strawberry pecan bark.
Courtesy: Publix
Peanut Butter Is My Jam:
Brown sugar-flavored ice cream with peanut butter cookie and peach-flavored swirls, finished with PB&J cups.
Courtesy: Publix
Strawberry Lime Chilly:
Strawberry-flavored ice cream with salty lime-flavored ribbons and chili lime-flavored flakes.
Courtesy: Publix
Pint-sized limited-edition ice cream flavors
Chantilly Cake:
White cake-flavored ice cream with berry-flavored ribbons and almond-flavored cake pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake:
Buttermilk maple-flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces and salty maple caramel-flavored swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
Orange Cream:
Vanilla custard ice cream with orange-flavored flakes and orange-flavored swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
Peanut Butter Pretzel:
Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate-coated pretzel pieces and fudge swirl.
Courtesy: Publix
Piña Colada:
Pineapple and coconut-flavored ice cream blended with pineapple and shredded coconut pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Publix releases limited-edition ice cream flavors throughout the year.
The next release is expected to happen in the fall.
The Source: This story was written with information posted online by Publix.
