Publix rationing items due to demand from coronavirus

If you plan to buy bleach or some other items at Publix, you'll be limited on what you can buy because of the coronavirus.

Whether you go to Walgreens, Walmart, CVS or Publix right now many store shelves are wiped out of hand sanitizer.

Customer Sue Giliberti says, "I was looking for hand sanitizer but didn’t get any."

And even if you find some hand sanitizer, Publix is now limiting it, to two items per customer. A Publix spokesperson says it went into effect Friday because of an increase in demand over health concerns from the coronavirus.

Even rubbing alcohol is gone because many people are using it to make their own hand sanitizer. Customer Pascal Sanchez says, "We found it over in Walgreens it was actually the last one. You have to be ready."

| CORONAVIRUS GUIDE |

But hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes aren’t the only items being limited.

Advertisement

Paper plates, cups and utensils, as well as facial tissue, disinfectant sprays and bleach are also included. Even the number of facial masks and gloves you can buy are limited.

As stores sell out, some say it’s a familiar scene Floridians have already become accustomed to.

"This one is like the hurricanes and stuff. I’ve always washed my hands. I’m not overly concerned."

Publix says, the limits on store items are in effect until further notice.

Walgreens released this statement:

"We’re continuing to see greater demand for a number of products across our stores nationwide, which may cause temporary shortages of select products in certain stores. We are re-stocking those stores as quickly as possible and continuing to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands. Our website updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day. To confirm availability of products, customers may always call their local stores for the most up to date inventory information."

FOX 35 has reached out to Walmart and CVS for updates on their policies, but so far have received no response.