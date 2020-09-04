Publix named No. 1 company that cares by PEOPLE magazine

article

Publix is being recognized for all of the good work the company has done for the community and its employees.

The Lakeland-based grocer has been named the No. 1 company that cares by PEOPLE magazine. The fourth annual list will be featured in the next issue that hits stands on Friday, Sept. 4.

According to Publix, the list highlights the top companies in the U.S. that "have succeeded in business while demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic."

“Being recognized as the top company on the PEOPLE’s 50 Companies that Care list is an honor,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “When the first Publix store opened 90 years ago, our founder, George Jenkins, instilled a set of values that still guide us today. Our philosophy has always been to respect the dignity of our associates, treat our customers like royalty and give back to our communities.”

The list was compiled through surveys of over 4.8 million employees based on their experiences and how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives as well as the communities they serve.

Publix has made great efforts during the pandemic to help Florida farmers and families in need.

Since April, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain says it has purchased over 11 million pounds of fruits and vegetables, as well as over 500,000 gallons of milk, from farmers across the Sunshine State and the southeast.