Publix is now highest-ranking Florida company on Fortune 500 list

Publix has moved up on the list of Fortune 500 companies, and is now the highest-ranking Florida company to be included.

The Lakeland-based chain, ranked at No. 87, is up four spots from last year's list. The company saw a 5.7% growth in profits last year -- before the pandemic led to increased business. They said they expect that growth to continue.

In the first quarter of 2020, the chain saw a 16% increase in revenue.

In January, Fortune Magazine ranked Publix in the "world's most admired companies." The company was No. 1 under the food and drug stores industry category.

In February, Fortune ranked Publix as the 7th best "big company" to work for in the U.S.

