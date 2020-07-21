Publix begins requiring face masks in all stores

article

Don't forget your face mask if you're shopping at Publix.

All customers are now required to wear a face mask or covering while inside its stores. The policy officially went into effect on Tuesday, July 21.

In a press release, the Lakeland-based grocery store chain said the new requirement is due to the growing number of coronavirus cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which says face coverings can help slow the virus' spread.

Signage placed at store entrances and in-store announcements will inform customers of the change.

The requirement will not apply to young children and those with medical conditions who are not able to wear face coverings.

"Publix remains committed to serving customers through all channels but encourages those who are not able to wear face coverings to consider using Publix Delivery and/or Curbside Pickup," Publix said in the press release.

The company said it will continue to monitor the pandemic and review guidance from the CDC, state, and local officials.

Requiring everyone inside its stores to wear a mask is one of may measures the company has taken as COVID-19 spreads through communities.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Publix made it official that employees were allowed to wear masks. In April, the company made it mandatory for workers and even started selling its own branded masks in the iconic Publix green with elastic ear bands. Online, the store is selling a two-pack of face masks at $15.95, or 10 masks for almost $70.

Publix also installed Plexiglass around cash registers to protect cashiers and some stores have switched to one-way aisles by placing arrows on the floor.

