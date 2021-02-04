Publix among Tampa Bay businesses on Fortune’s ‘world’s most admired companies’ list

Several Tampa Bay businesses made the cut and were recognized in Fortune’s "world’s most admired companies" list – including Lakeland-based Publix.

Publix landed in the No. 48 spot – the highest-ranked Florida company. This is the same position the company had on the list in 2020.

Meanwhile, Raymond James Financial in St. Petersburg landed at No. 252 and is the fifth-ranked among the industry category of securities and assessments.

Tech Data Corp ranked in spot No. 291 and is the second-highest rated electronics and office equipment wholesaler on the list.

The list is determined based on ratings from executives, directors and securities analysts from each industry. Survey respondents are asked to rate companies on different criteria, from innovation to social responsibility.

